ICE Officer Injured in Texas Shootout — Suspect Killed

Officials report that a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer engaged in a shootout with a suspect in San Antonio on Tuesday morning. The suspect allegedly fired on the immigration officers who were attempting to serve a warrant. One officer sustained an injury during the incident and the suspect was killed.

ICE officials said that and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officer became involved in a shooting on Tuesday.

“ICE can confirm the subject is deceased and that a firearm was recovered from the scene,” ICE officials said in a written statement provided to Breitbart Texas.

FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Christopher Combs told reporters in San Antonio that ERO officers attempted to serve a warrant on a suspect at about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, Fox 29 reported. The suspect drove away–leading the officers on a short pursuit. Following the pursuit, the suspect fired a single shot at one of the ERO officers, Combs stated. One of the ERO officers returned fire striking and killing the suspect.

One of the ERO officers sustained minor injuries, the San Antonio Express-News reported. It has not been confirmed if the suspect shot the officer or if he sustained some other form of injury.

“Per agency protocol, ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is reviewing the incident,” ICE officials stated. “The agency has no further comment at this time.”

Investigators recovered the suspect’s firearm and FBI agents have launched an investigation into the assault on a federal officer case.

Fox 29 reporters described the suspect as an armed male. No other information on the suspect has been released.