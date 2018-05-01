Texas Woman Stabbed Husband for Looking at Other Women, Say Police

Police in San Antonio, Texas, say a woman stabbed her husband because he ogled another at a festival they attended earlier in the evening. The woman allegedly stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife in response.

San Antonio police officers said, in an affidavit obtained by KSAT ABC12, that 27-year-old Star Perez got into an argument in their kitchen after returning home from a Fiesta celebration. The local ABC affiliate quotes the affidavit as saying Perez claimed her husband “had been looking at other women earlier in the night while they were out celebrating Fiesta.”

“I could ***** kill you right now,” Perez said, according to police. “You don’t even know. I could kill you.”

Police say the woman grabbed a kitchen knife and swung it at her husband. She allegedly stabbed him in his upper left arm.

The couple is reported to have been married for 11 years and has one child. The report did not say where the child was at the time of the alleged incident.

Bexar County court records obtained by Breitbart Texas show that police arrested the woman on the evening of April 30. She is currently awaiting a magistrate hearing on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a 2nd Degree Felony. Bond has not been set as of the time of this publication.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, GAB, and Facebook.