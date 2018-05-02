Five MS-13 Members Arrested in Texas After Illegal Border Crossings

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested five MS-13 members and other criminal aliens after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico during the past week. Agents also arrested a convicted killer and a child sex offender each with previous deportations.

Agents assigned to the McAllen Station arrested a Salvadoran national who crossed the border on Tuesday, May 1, near Mission. The agents conducted a biometric background check on the man and learned he had been previously deported from the U.S. The records also identified him as a member of the violent 18th Street gang, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Border Patrol officials.

Later that day, McAllen Station agents also arrested another Salvadoran near the border community of Hidalgo. A records check identified the adult male as a member of the transnational criminal Mara Salvatrucha gang, MS-13.

Weslaco Station agents arrested a pair of criminal aliens from Guatemala after they illegally crossed the border near McAllen. The arrests occurred in two separate incidents on Monday. In the first, the agents discovered that a Lake Worth, Florida, court convicted the Guatemalan national for homicide. He received a 5-year prison sentence. The second Guatemalan man also has a criminal history. Police in Belle Glade and Orlando, Florida, filed separate charges of child fondling against the illegal alien.

Agents arrested two more MS-13 gang members on Saturday, officials stated. The agents arrested the first near Mission. Later that day, Kingsville Station agents arrested another Salvadoran national near Sarita. One of the Salvadoran men admitted to being an MS-13 member while government databases confirmed the second man’s similar gang membership.

McAllen Station agents arrested yet another Salvadoran national near Mission on Friday. Agents conducted a biometric check on the man and determined he is also an MS-13 member.

Finally, McAllen Station agents arrested another Salvadoran national near Madero. He is also listed in the database as an MS-13 gang member.

In total, the agents arrested five MS-13 gang members, one 18th Street gang member, an alleged child molester, and a convicted killer during a one-week period. It appears that several of those arrested had previously been removed by immigration officers.

Illegal re-entry after removal is a felony. If the aliens are charged and convicted, they could receive up to 20 years in federal prison.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.