WATCH: Teen Who Could Not Walk Surprises Prom Date by Taking First Steps in 10 Months

A Texas high school senior, who could not walk for ten months, gave her prom date the surprise of his life by taking her first steps in front of him when he arrived at her door to take her to prom.

The video, which had gained more than 13.5 million views on Twitter as of Thursday, shows Morgan Coultress walking towards her date, Tarik Garcia, as he stood in the doorway to her home.

After not being able to walk with my own two legs for 10 months… i surprised my prom date with this💛✨ pic.twitter.com/rKLoCoxZRL — MoMo (@aeonianlife) April 28, 2018

As the 18-year-old high school senior from San Antonio walked toward Garcia, he stepped back in shock and let out a loud scream before he ran to hug her out of excitement.

“Oh my God!” Garcia said, “How did you do that?”

Last summer, doctors diagnosed Coultress with “conversion disorder,” which limited her ability to walk and use her legs for ten months, CBS News reported. According to the Mayo Clinic, conversion disorder affects the nervous system and can cause sufferers to lose their ability to walk, see, hear, or swallow.

While Coultress was nervous when Garcia did not respond, she was very proud of what she had been able to accomplish.

“At first he didn’t respond right away, so I was like, ‘OK, when is he going to realize I’m walking?'” Coultress told CBS4. “And then he backed up and made the ‘oh!’ and then I was like, ‘there it is!’ I felt so accomplished and joyful.”