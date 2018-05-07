Raid on Municipal Police in Central Mexico Reveals 136 Fake Cops

A raid on a municipal police force in central Mexico by the Puebla State Police (SSP) led to the discovery of 136 fake police officers. Mexican Marines (SEDENA) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) also supported the operation.

Of the 185-man municipal police force of San Martín Texmelucan, 136 of the personnel were determined to be fake as reported by La Jornada.

This operation took place on May 2, 2018, in the municipality of San Martín Texmelucan which is located approximately 60 miles south of Mexico City in the state of Puebla. Police carried out the raid after state authorities determined the municipal government had lost control and could no longer provide security for its residents according to the state’s Secretary General Diódoro Carrasco, as reported by local media reports. Initial reports indicated that police discovered 113 fake cops. This number has since been upgraded to 136. The fake cops are now facing charges and have been detained at a minimum-security prison.

It’s been reported that many of these fake cops were able to pay bribes to avoid background checks and other necessary paperwork. Breitbart Texas reported that U.S. Department of State directors in charge of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement program responsible for capacity building programs have ignored reports of corruption within the Mexican government. Some of those allegations include the paying of bribes for those who could not pass background investigations.

According to the governor of Puebla, José Antonio Gali Fayad, the state police will be taking over the police functions of the municipality. He also reported that the raid on the facilities of the municipal police uncovered stolen vehicles and stolen fuel. These thefts had not been documented by the police.

Local media reported that the raid was a result of a 300% increase in homicides in comparison to the previous year as well as instances of dismembered bodies being dumped throughout the city. The body dumpings were accompanied by narco-banners threating war between the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación and Los Zetas.

The municipality is a center for the tapping of government gas pipelines and the resale on the black market of stolen fuel. These actions are lucrative comodities for organized crime groups. These groups of criminals dedicated to the theft of fuel are known as “huachicoleros.” In January, state and federal police, along with army personnel, seized nearly 20,000 gallons of stolen fuel in San Martín Texmelucan along with 12 vehicles and 74 drums of fuel.

According to Breitbart Texas’ law enforcement sources, the introduction of drug cartels into the clandestine tapping of pipelines has contributed significantly to the escalation of violence as rival groups fight over the lucrative market while joining forces with local warring “huachicoleros.”