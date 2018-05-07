Smugglers Deploy Dangerous Weapons Against South Texas Border Patrol Agents

Drug smugglers attempting to move nearly 300 pounds of marijuana into the U.S. deployed potentially deadly weapons against pursuing Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents. Two days later, a pair of human smugglers used their vehicle as a weapon and struck a Border Patrol vehicle — injuring the agent inside.

Border Patrol agents working in south Laredo, Texas, responded to a call of suspicious activity on May 1. After responding, the agents observed a black Chevrolet Suburban in the area. When the agents attempted to stop the SUV, the vehicle fled and occupants threw out dangerous devices known as caltrops, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Border Patrol officials.

The caltrops are primarily designed to destroy the tires of the pursuing vehicle. At high speeds during a pursuit, a sudden tire blowout could cause a potentially deadly rollover crash, Border Patrol agents from the Laredo Sector told Breitbart Texas over the weekend at the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting in Dallas.

“Because of the weight and sharp edges of these devices, if one were to come through a windshield or strike an agent through an open window, it could cause serious injury or death,” an agent who did not wish to be identified told Breitbart Texas.

The agent said the caltrops are made of bent and sharpened pieces of rebar steel. “They are sharp enough to cut you when you pick them up,” the agent explained.

One of the deployed caltrops struck the pursuing agent’s vehicle and caused damage. Fortunate, the agent was not injured.

After disengaging the pursuit, the agents eventually found the Suburban arrested three of the vehicle’s occupants. An inspection of the vehicle revealed 281 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $225,040, officials stated. The agents turned the drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Agency for investigation.

The agents turned the occupants over to FBI agents for investigation for possible assault charges and drug smuggling.

Two days later, agents attempted to stop another Suburban who appeared to be loaded with illegal immigrants in South Laredo. During the attempted immigration stop, the driver of the SUV failed to yield and struck an agent’s vehicle. The agent had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Agents eventually found the vehicle as its occupants attempted to flee on foot. Other agents on the scene quickly rounded up the driver and his passenger, both U.S. citizens, and their human cargo.

The FBI is investigating the vehicular assault on the Border Patrol agent and possible human smuggling charges.

“These events illustrate the dangers the men and women of the United States Border Patrol face every day in securing our border,” Laredo Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good said in a written statement. “Criminal organizations have no regard for human life and pose a threat to law enforcement and the community.”