DACA Recipient Arrested for Gun Possession, Says Border Patrol

Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector arrested an illegal immigrant with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protection after they reportedly found him in possession of a firearm.

Agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station reportedly arrested a suspect after they found him in possession of a handgun and several magazines filled with ammunition. The agents identified the suspect as a Mexican national who entered the country illegally before receiving a deferred status as a recipient of the Obama-era DACA amnesty program. Possession of a firearm is a violation of his DACA conditions, according to U.S. Border Patrol officials in Laredo, Texas.

The agents processed the Mexican national for removal and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations group.

Homeland Security Investigations took possession of the handgun and ammunition. The suspect could face additional charges for illegal possession of a firearm by an undocumented alien.

In January, Border Patrol agents in California arrested two DACA recipients on human smuggling charges, Breitbart California’s Michelle Moons reported. The arrests came in two separate incidents on two consecutive days.

The article states:

The first, a 22-year-old Mexican DACA recipient of Riverside County, was questioned on January 25 after the arrest of two illegal aliens. The man allegedly admitted to border patrol agents that he was on scouting duty as part of a human smuggling crew. The DACA beneficiary allegedly had been monitoring border patrol activities and relaying them to other members of the crew to facilitate their human smuggling activities. This was not, apparently, the man’s first alleged participation in human smuggling, as he had allegedly participated in multiple alien smuggling operations. As of Tuesday, he was in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security for removal proceedings, having violated the terms of his DACA status. In a separate incident on January 24, three illegal aliens in their early 20s were arrested. Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) were first alerted to a suspected smuggling attempt through a tip from private citizens near Torrey Pines State Beach. Agents discovered a vehicle with the three illegal aliens inside. The driver was a 20-year-old DACA recipient whose status had lapsed. His 22-year-old cousin, a Mexican national also illegally in the country, but not a DACA recipient, was in the passenger seat. The two allegedly admitted to agents that they were involved in human smuggling in the area.

A few days later, Laredo Sector agents arrested another DACA recipient for human smuggling after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper became suspicious of the driver during a traffic stop.

The agents identified a Mexican national who received temporary protected status under the DACA program. Agents also reportedly determined the two passengers as illegal immigrants from Mexico being smuggled into the U.S.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Gab, and Facebook.