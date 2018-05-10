Texas Deputy Seizes $3M in Meth During Traffic Stop

A Texas sheriff’s deputy seized nearly $3 million in methamphetamine following a routine traffic stop between San Antonio and Houston. The deputy, and his K-9 partner, routinely make multi-million dollar drug seizures and find large quantities of cash proceeds from narcotics trafficking.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Randy Thumann and his K-9 partner “Lobos” made a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Schulenburg, Texas. During the traffic stop, Sgt. Thumann used his drug interdiction skills during an interview with the driver and his wife. Thumann became suspicious that the driver could be smuggling drugs from Mexico to Houston after uncovering discrepancies in his travel itinerary, according to a statement provided to Breitbart Texas by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Beyer.

The sergeant obtained permission to search the vehicle. During the search, Lobos executed a walk-around search and alerted to the scent of illegal narcotics coming from the vehicle.

Sgt. Thumann carried out a visual inspection of the Nissan Murano and discovered anomalies with the fuel tank. After dropping the fuel tank, Thumann found 16 bundles of drugs, Beyer stated.

The drugs tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 27 kilograms. Fayette County officials estimate the value of the meth to be approximately $2.7 million.

Thumann arrested Mendez Ramos and seized the vehicle and drugs. The deputy transported the Mexican national to the county jail for processing.

Breitbart Texas learned from Lt. Beyer that the Mexican national is legally present in the U.S. on a visa. Jail officials said the man could be deported if he is convicted.

Breitbart Texas also reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. Officials could not immediately respond to requests about the driver’s status.

In February, Sgt. Thumann and Lobos found $6 million worth of methamphetamine in the fuel tank of a Chevy Tahoe driving in Interstate 10 near Flatonia, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported. He also uncovered $21,000 in cash during a traffic stop in March.