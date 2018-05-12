Border Patrol Busts Sex Offender for Alleged Human Smuggling Activity

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender as he allegedly attempted to smuggle four illegal immigrants into southwestern Arizona. The alleged human smuggler has an extensive history of criminal convictions including “lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14,” officials stated.

Border Patrol agents observed a group of four illegal immigrants crossing the border from Mexico into Arizona near the border town of Yuma on Monday night. The four migrants jumped into a 1996 Ford Explorer, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Border Patrol officials on Friday afternoon.

Agents assigned to the sector’s Special Operations Detachment and the Integrated Targeting Team intercepted the vehicle and discovered four Mexican nationals inside the Explorer. Agents arrested the driver, a 31-year-old male from Thermal, California. The agents also took the four Mexican nationals into custody for illegal entry.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new zero-tolerance policy announced earlier this week, Breitbart News reported.

“If you cross the border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you — it’s that simple. If you smuggle illegal aliens across our border, we will prosecute you,” Sessions told reporters on Monday. “The American people are right and just and decent to ask for this. They are right to want a safe, secure border and a government that knows who is here and who isn’t.”

After arresting the U.S. citizen driver, agents learned the Californian has an extensive criminal history. His numerous convictions included charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance, battery on a spouse, as well as lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14. Officials did not release the man’s name.

He now faces charges in connection with the failed human smuggling attempt, officials reported.

