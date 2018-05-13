Car Wash Owner Survives Cartel Hit in Mexican Border City

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — The owner of a local car wash in the border city of Piedras Negras a failed assassination attempt. The business owner is expected to make a full recovery after a team of cartel gunmen riding in a motorcycle shot at him several times. Local authorities are working to find a motive and to arrest the gunmen.

The attack took place this week when 59-year-old Julio Cesar Sanchez Avalos was getting ready to open his business called Sanchez Car Wash. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by law enforcement sources in Coahuila, a team of two men riding on a motorcycle pulled up in front of the business. One of the attackers fired a 9mm handgun at the victim.

The gunmen fired several shots but only able to stuck the victim once in the midsection before fleeing the area. The one shot that struck the victim is described as having gone straight through the victim missing vital organs. Authorities expect the victim to make a full recovery.

The victim and eyewitnesses described one of the gunmen as being large in size while the second gunman had a slim build and wore a helmet.

A motive for the attack has not been established. However, Piedras Negras has seen a series of targeted executions that began late last year where cartel hitmen have been going after business rivals, Breitbart Texas reported. The recent crimes have largely been tied to disputes between cartel-linked human smuggling operations. Despite claims by state authorities about improving security conditions, the targeted executions continue.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.