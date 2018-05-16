Human Smugglers Busted After Locking Migrants in Trunks of Cars, Says Border Patrol

Human smugglers continue putting the lives of migrants at risk by locking their “cargo” in the trunks of hot cars in despite Arizona temperatures. Tucson and Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued four Mexican nationals and a Salvadoran in separate incidents this week.

Tucson Sector agents assigned to the Casa Grande Station observed a Mazda sedan approaching their position at the Federal Route 15 Immigration Checkpoint Sunday evening. Agents referred the driver and passenger to a secondary inspection station after becoming suspicious. Agents found a man locked inside the trunk of the vehicle, according to U.S. Border Patrol officials.

The agents questioned the man and learned he was from El Salvador. Agents turned the 24-year-old Salvadoran national over to immigration officials for processing and possible prosecution for immigration violations.

Officials seized the Mazda and arrested the 51-year-old driver and his 25-year-old passenger on charges of human smuggling. Both of the vehicle’s occupants are U.S. citizens, Border Patrol agents reported.

At about the same time, Yuma Sector agents assigned to the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint observed a 2018 Chrysler 300 approaching their position. An initial walk around inspection team resulted in a K-9 alerting to the vehicle’s trunk. Agents referred the female driver to a secondary inspection, officials stated.

During a search of the vehicle, agents discovered four Mexican nationals locked inside the trunk of the car. Officials said the four illegal immigrants had no means of escaping from the trunk in the event of an accident or medical emergency.

Agents arrested the 41-year-old woman from Tehachapi, California, on charges of “harboring certain aliens.” Officials reported the woman to be a U.S. citizen.

They also arrested the four Mexicans for “improper entry by aliens.”

Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart Texas about the dangers these human smugglers place their “human cargo” in by locking them in the trunks of cars, locked trailers, or 18-wheelers where they are subjected to intense heat and risk of injury or death in the event of a vehicle crash.

