Shots Fired in Texas High School — 8 Dead, Say Police

Officials with Santa Fe ISD confirmed an active shooter situation on Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, 36 miles southeast of Houston.

A “federal law enforcement source” confirms to the Houston Chronicle that “multiple fatalities” were suffered during the shooting. KTRK law enforcement sources report that the single shooter “appears to be a student.”

KTRK reports that law enforcement sources say eight fatalities are currently accounted for.

A spokesman for the UTMB Medical Center noted shortly after 10:00am local time that three patients are currently receiving treatment for “gunshot wounds.” Two patients are reported as adults and another is “under 18.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced via Twitter the “multiple casualty incident” is no longer active.

We are assisting @SantaFeISD with a multiple-casualty incident at Santa Fe High School. This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/m7Wuauk9jk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 18, 2018

Several elected leaders took to Twitter to express condolences and concerns in response to the incident.

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Please pray for all those at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County, outside Houston. https://t.co/y8kRxm92Te — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) May 18, 2018

Heidi and I are keeping all the students and faculty at Santa Fe High School in our prayers this morning, along with all first responders on the scene. Please be safe and heed warnings from local officials. https://t.co/5Un3Y4IA86 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 18, 2018

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement in response to the shooting:

The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Santa Fe and those affected by today’s tragic shooting. As horrific reports come out of Santa Fe High School, my office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed.

9:15am UPDATE

The SFISD released a second statement via Facebook noting that the “situation is active, but has been contained.” The district confirmed injuries but did not elaborate on whether they involved students or staff. All other campuses within the school district remain unaffected and are open according to regular scheduling.

Santa Fe high school leadership tells KTRK that that the alleged shooter is in custody.

INITIAL REPORTING BELOW



Galveston County Sheriff Maj. Douglas Hudson tells the Associated Press that units responded to reports of shots fired believed to have occurred around 7:45am local time in an art class. Students on the scene told KTRK about hearing fire alarm bells triggering an evacuation. At that time, shots were reportedly fired.

Officers are at the scene of the high school campus in tactical gear. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales announced that his department is dispatching units to assist.

Galveston County Sheriffs, Santa Fe Police, and the ATF are on the scene located at 16000 Highway 6. Aerial footage provided by KTRK indicates that students are currently being arranged outside of the campus buildings for bag inspections and processing.

Three life flight helicopters are responding to the scene. No official information is currently available as to how many people require medical evacuation.

Nearby Dickinson ISD confirmed via Twitter that it is now on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

We’re currently in protect mode as a precaution because of reports of a shooting at Santa Fe HS. Doors are locked & personnel are stationed at outer doors to let people in and out. No students allowed outside of building. Field trips are postponed until we go off of protect mode. — Dickinson ISD (@DickinsonISD) May 18, 2018

Santa Fe ISD employs nine police officers. One was reportedly on the campus at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story.

