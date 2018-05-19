38 Illegal Immigrants Warehoused in ‘Deplorable Conditions, Says Border Patrol Official

Border Patrol agents found 38 illegal immigrants being warehoused in “deplorable conditions” in a small house in Laredo, Texas, an official stated.

Laredo Sector agents working with Webb County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed suspicious behavior in a home located on Laredo’s south side not far from the unprotected Rio Grande River border with Mexico. Agents and sheriff’s deputies entered the residence after obtaining permission and discovered 38 illegal immigrants packed into the small home, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from Border Patrol officials.

The neighborhood appears to be comprised of small homes and mobile homes.

“United States Border Patrol continues to work in coordination with our law enforcement partners at Webb County Sheriff’s Office and these collaborative efforts, as this enforcement action illustrates, continue to help disrupt illicit activity and deny criminal organizations the ability to operate,” Laredo Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Gabriel Acosta stated. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute those responsible and prevent individuals from being subjected to deplorable conditions.”

Officials said the illegal immigrants pictured above came to the U.S. from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico.

This part of Laredo is near the area where more than 230 Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested this fiscal year after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico. Officials arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals in Laredo earlier this week.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations agents worked with Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents earlier this month to disrupt another Laredo stash house, Breitbart Texas reported. The agents found 36 illegal immigrants from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras, officials stated.

The migrants are now subject to prosecution in criminal court for illegally entering the U.S. according to a “zero tolerance” policy put in place by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions this month.

The attorney general said his department will refer anyone who enters the United States illegally for prosecution, Breitbart News reported.

“And the Department of Justice will take up as many of those cases as humanly possible until we get to 100 percent,” Sessions said as part of a speech at a law enforcement conference in Arizona.