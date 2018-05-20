Gun-Licensed Texans Open Fire on Man Repeatedly Running Over Woman, Say Police

Two San Antonio, Texas, men who are licensed to carry a firearm opened fire on a man who appeared to be repeatedly running over a woman, police officers stated. The woman later died from her injuries.

San Antonio Police Department Sergeant David Renn told reporters that officers arrested 89-year-old John Bogard after he allegedly ran over a woman and repeatedly backed up and drove over her again, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The incident occurred in the parking lot of an elementary school on Saturday afternoon. The school is located on the city’s near northwest side. School officials said there were no activities at the school on that Saturday afternoon.

“He was apparently driving over her, backing up, driving over her, backing up,” Renn told reporters.

Two witnesses to the event pulled firearms they are licensed by the state to carry and shot at Bogard’s Ford Fusion forcing him to flee the scene. One of the men shot Bogard’s front tire — flattening the tire — but he was still able to flee.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is reported to be a transient. Witnesses said she was walking away from a home where Bogard allows transients to stay at the house.

The woman died at the scene from her injuries, Sgt. Renn reported.

Windcrest Police Department officers had an idea where to look for Bogard and found his car a few hours later about one mile away from the original incident.

Investigators said Bogard went to the house and got in an argument with the woman. Renn said there were several witnesses, including the woman’s husband.

Both men who fired at Bogard’s vehicle are licensed in Texas to carry a firearm openly or concealed. Police are treating the men as witnesses to the crime, officials stated.

Texas law allows the use of deadly force to protect one’s life or the life of others.