Agent Shoots, Kills Illegal Immigrant After ‘Assault’, Says Border Patrol

Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials say one of their agents shot and killed an illegal immigrant after the agent came under attack.

An agent responding to a call about alleged illegal activity in the Rio Bravo area near Laredo came upon a group of illegal aliens. A statement provided by Laredo Sector officials said the agent came under attack by “multiple subjects using blunt objects.”

The agent managed to draw his service-issued firearm and fire on the attackers, officials stated. The agent fired at least one round that struck and killed one of his alleged attackers. The remaining illegal aliens fled the scene.

Border Patrol agents quickly called for an ambulance and provided emergency medical attention until the Rio Bravo Fire Department arrived on the scene. It is has not been reported if the illegal alien died at the scene or in a hospital.

The agent’s condition has also not been revealed. It is not known, at this time, if the agent sustained any injuries from the attack by multiple assailants using “blunt objects.”

Border Patrol agents rounded up at least three of the other illegal aliens involved in the incident.

Texas Rangers and agents from the FBI are conducting the investigation into the agent-involved shooting.

While not commenting directly on this case, Border Patrol Agent Hector Garza told Breitbart Texas Wednesday afternoon that the Rio Bravo area is an extremely busy drug and human smuggling corridor. Garza spoke to Breitbart Texas in his capacity as National Border Patrol Council Local 2455 president.

“Assaults on Border Patrol agents are common in this area,” Garza said. “The smugglers that operate in this area are known to instruct illegal aliens to resist and assault agents.”

Border Patrol agents are among the most assaulted of all federal law enforcement officers, Breitbart Texas previously reported. As of March 31, the latest numbers available, more than 312 border patrol agents have been assaulted in the line of duty. While this is down from the previous year, the numbers appear to be increasing again as the number of illegal immigrants being arrested by agents rises as well.

Recently, smugglers in the Laredo Sector began utilizing tire-deflation devices known as “caltrops.” The devices are sharpened pieces of rebar shaped in a star-like manner. The devices pose a threat to the lives of the agents who could either lose control of a vehicle during a pursuit if a tire is blown out, or who could be directly injured if one of the devices was to strike an agent by coming through the windshield or window.