Former Mexican Cops Get 15 Years in Prison for Passing Intel to Cartel

Two former investigative police officers from the state attorney general’s office in Chihuahua were sentenced to 15 years this week and fined $23,017.00 pesos ($1,164.00 USD) for assisting organized crime.

The former lawmen, identified as Jesús José “N” and Héctor Armando “N,” were accused of using their positions to pass intelligence to the Sinaloa Cartel and engaging in the sale of marijuana, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The two men were assigned to Ciudad Madera and were arrested for weapons and drug violations in the municipality of Namiquipa, as previously reported by Breitbart Texas.

According to previous local reporting from Proceso, the two former officers were stopped by elements of the state prosecutor’s office after they were observed traveling in a Dodge van. A search produced a firearm, ammunition, approximately 26.5 pounds of marijuana, and 10 individual doses of cocaine. Investigators also found a police uniform shirt with the Mexican Federal Police insignia, military-type trousers, knee pads, and tactical boots.

Previous reports indicated that the two former cops admitted to being members of “La Línea,” instead of the Sinaloa Cartel as is now being reported. “La Línea” is the armed wing of the Nuevo Cartel de Juárez or “Juárez Cartel,” which is a deadly rival of the Sinaloa.

Breitbart Texas extensively reported on the cartel violence that engulfed Chihuahua, generally attributed to the fight for control of the valuable drug trafficking routes and street-level drug markets between the Juárez and Sinaloa Cartels.

Breitbart Texas recently reported on the return of military assets to Ciudad Juarez and Chihuahua as well as the municipality of Parral to quell the escalating cartel violence. Earlier this week, Breitbart Texas also reported on the capture of an FBI most wanted fugitive, Carlos Arturo Quintana, “El 80,” the leader of “La Línea.”

