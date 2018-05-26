Mexican Authorities Capture Drug Lord’s Brother Wanted for Cartel Hit in Texas

Mexican authorities arrested the brother of a top Mexican drug lord in connection with his alleged role in ordering a cartel murder near Dallas in 2013.

This week, agents with Nuevo Leon’s State Investigation Agency tracked down and, with the help of the Mexican Navy, arrested Ramon “El Gatillo or El Ramoncillo” Villarreal Hernandez. After the arrest, the agents turned him over to Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office who is handling an extradition request from the U.S. government, where Villarreal is wanted in connection with ordering a cartel hit near Dallas.

Law enforcement sources in Nuevo Leon revealed to Breitbart Texas that Villarreal has been investigated for assault and robbery charges in the municipality of China, However, he was not arrested and has a clean criminal history. Villarreal is the brother of Rodolfo “El Gato” Villarreal Hernandez, a top lieutenant with the Beltran Leyva Cartel. The cartel has been taking part in a fierce fight for control of the state with rival Beltran Leyva boss Hector “La Burra or HH” Huerta Rios. The two Villarreal brothers are believed to have been the men who ordered the murder of Mexican attorney Juan Jesus Guerrero Chapa in Southlake, Texas, not far from Dallas. Guerrero Chapa represented Gulf Cartel boss Osiel Cardenas Guillen who currently in a U.S. prison.

For the murder, the Villarreal brothers allegedly sent Mexican police officers Jesus Gerardo “Chuy” Ledezma, his son Jesus Gerardo Ledezma Campano and their relative Jose Luis Cepeda Cortez to stalk Guerrero Chapa, Breitbart Texas reported. For several months, the men placed surveillance cameras throughout Chapa’s neighborhood and placed GPS trackers on the attorney’s vehicle. Once the Mexican cops were able to get Guerrero Chapa’s movements down, Villarreal sent two hitmen from Mexico who shot and killed Guerrero Chapa as he came out of a shopping center in the ritzy suburb of Southlake.

Despite Guerrero Chapa’s ties to the Gulf Cartel, the murder is linked to the Villarreal brothers blaming the attorney for their father’s death.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo León and “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.