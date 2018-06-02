National Guard, Border Patrol Brothers Team Up in Laredo to Secure Border

Two brothers, one serving in the National Guard and the other serving in the U.S. Border Patrol, are teamed up in Operation Guardian Support to help secure the Texas border with Mexico.

Army National Guard 1st Lieutenant David Acosta received an assignment to serve as the officer-in-charge of the Aviation Task Force assigned to the Laredo Sector as part of the Guard’s deployment under Operation Guardian Support ordered earlier this year by President Donald Trump. He is also assigned to be the Liaison Officer between the Guard and the U.S. Border Patrol’s Laredo Sector, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from Border Patrol officials.

Lt. Acosta joins his brother, Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Gabriel Acosta who is assigned to the sector’s headquarters in Laredo. The lieutenant is uniquely qualified for his assignment during this deployment as he previously worked as a Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo Sector.

“I volunteered for this deployment because I understand how important the United States Border Patrol’s role is when it comes to securing our nation’s border,” Lt. Acosta said in a written statement. “Currently, the states of Mississippi and Alabama and are providing aerial support here in Laredo. These pilots and crews have flown missions all over the world and are experts in their respective fields.”

Chief Acosta acknowledged the support his sector is receiving from the National Guard. “The amount of support we have been receiving from the National Guard has been invaluable,” he said. “Agents are often forced to work alone and in remote areas. The aerial surveillance they provide allows us to have more awareness along the border and keep the agents on the ground safe.”

Laredo Sector officials said the guardsmen have assisted in hundreds of apprehensions of illegal immigrants thus far during Operation Guardian Support. With their help, Border Patrol agents have also seized nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana and carried out multiple rescues of lost migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico.