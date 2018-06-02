REPORT: Immigrants with Detainers Released by Sanctuary New York, Commit more Crimes

A report from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reveals the dangers New York City residents are placed in by local officials who ignore immigration detainers and release jailed criminal immigrants to commit more crimes.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers conducted a study of 440 criminal immigrants who were released from jail after ERO placed immigration detainers on the suspects prior to their release. Nearly 40 of those 440 criminal immigrants released from custody re-offended and were re-arrested by local law enforcement for new crimes committed against the citizens they swore to protect, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from ICE officials.

“In just three months, more than three dozen criminal aliens were released from local custody,” acting field office director for the ERO New York Scott Mechowski said in a written statement. “Simply put, the politics and rhetoric in this city are putting its own communities at an unnecessary risk.

“ICE has no choice but to continue to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites, wasting valuable resources on criminal aliens who could be securely turned over to ICE custody at jails and prisons,” Director Mechowski explained. “However, ICE remains committed to its public safety mission and will continue to enforce our nation’s immigration laws.”

Immigration officials offered the following as examples of the crimes committed by people who should have been turned over to ICE for removal prior to being released:

A 43-year old man from China was released in March after being arrested for Criminal Possession Controlled Substance-7th, then re-arrested for Criminal Possession Controlled Substance-5th (Felony) in April. His criminal history also includes a conviction for Criminal Contempt.

A 28-year old man from Azerbaijan was released in February after being returned on a warrant for a Criminal Trespass-3rd arrest from June 2017, then re-arrested in April for Grand Larceny-4th: Credit Card. His criminal history also includes convictions for Assault-3rd, Disorderly Conduct, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle-1st.

A 20-year old from Guatemala arrested for a felony count Assault 2nd Degree: Injure Victim 65 or older and released in January, arrested in February for Felony Grand Larceny, and arrested again in March for Resisting Arrest.

A 28-year old Salvadoran man arrested for Assault in March was released, then again arrested for Robbery in April.

A 29-year old man from Burkina Faso was released in January after being arrested for Criminal Contempt, then re-arrested again in April for Criminal Contempt.

Others within the group of 440 criminal immigrants released include:

A 28-year old from Azerbaijan arrested for Possession of Stolen Property in April and Assault/Intimidation in January. His criminal history also includes arrests for Assault, Trespassing, and Larceny and convictions for Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

A 20-year old from Jamaica arrested for Possession of a Weapon in April. His criminal history also includes arrests for Fraud, Robbery, and Homicide.

New York jail officials have not notified ERO officers of criminal aliens about to be released since 2014, ERO officials stated. The exception to this is immigrants who have committed one of the 170 crimes considered “egregious by the New York Mayor’s Office.

The release of these criminal aliens puts residents of New York in additional danger, ICE officials stated. It also puts ERO officers in danger when they must arrest the criminal aliens outside of the safe confines of the local jail.