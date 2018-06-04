Border Patrol Agents Arrest Previous Deportee Wanted for Child Rape Charge

Border Patrol agents took a fugitive alleged child sex offender off the streets after responding to a call for assistance from local police in New Mexico. The agents identified the man as a previously deported Mexican national wanted on a charge of “Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor.”

El Paso Sector agents assigned to the Las Cruces Station in New Mexico received a call for assistance from the local police department. Las Cruces police officers stopped a man for a traffic violation and believed the man provided a false name, officials stated. During the interview with the subject, police also discovered an open container, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

When the man could not provide any identification, officers transported him to the Border Patrol station for help in determining the identity of the subject. Agents conducted a biometric records check and identified him as 35-year-old Jose Roberto Chavez, a previously deported Mexican national. The database also uncovered an active warrant from Las Cruces for a charge of “Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor.”

Border Patrol agents transported Chavez to the detention center located in the El Paso-Juárez Metropolitan Border Area in Texas where he will be held pending prosecution on federal charges of illegal entry without inspection. Following his federal criminal proceedings, U.S. Marshals will send Chavez back to New Mexico for state charges.