EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: Civilians Take Cover During Cartel Firefight near Bridge to Texas

PHARR, Texas — A fierce gun battle between rival factions of the Gulf Cartel immediately outside the Reynosa-Pharr International Bridge zone forced a panicked motorist to run for cover as the cartel gunmen unleashed a barrage of gunfire.

Breitbart Texas obtained exclusive video captured from inside the offices of the Reynosa-Pharr International Bridge that shows the moments when panicked travelers parked their vehicle and ran inside the building to avoid gunfire.

The gun battle took place over the weekend in Reynosa, immediately south of the border from Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge. The fighting went on for more than one hour and moved from the refuge closer toward the international bridge connecting Reynosa and Pharr, Texas. The area serves as one of the busiest points of entry for commercial traffic into the state.

The battle advanced close enough to the international bridge that Mexican authorities deployed a convoy of police officers to seal the area.

As Breitbart Texas reported for more than a year, two factions of the Gulf Cartel are fighting for control of Reynosa and its lucrative trafficking routes.

