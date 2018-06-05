A report from Syracuse University shows that prosecution in April 2018 of migrants illegally crossing the border jumped more than 160 percent over April 2017 prosecutions. The April numbers also increase a 30 percent over March 2018 numbers.

Between March and April 2018, the prosecution of illegal immigrants who illegally crossed the southwest border with Mexico jumped by 30 percent, the report compiled by Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications and the Whitman School of Management states. Federal prosecutors accepted referral of charges 8,298 times in April. This is up from 6,368 in March, the report states.

In year-to-year comparisons, the 8,298 prosecutions in April 2018 represents an increase of 163 percent over the same month in 2017.

In the beginning of April, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called for increased prosecution of even first-time illegal border crossers, Breitbart Texas reported.

“To those who wish to challenge the Trump Administration’s commitment to public safety, national security, and the rule of law, I warn you: illegally entering this country will not be rewarded, but will instead be met with the full prosecutorial powers of the Department of Justice,” Sessions said in a written statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. “The situation at our Southwest Border is unacceptable. Congress has failed to pass effective legislation that serves the national interest—that closes dangerous loopholes and fully funds a wall along our southern border. As a result, a crisis has erupted at our Southwest Border that necessitates an escalated effort to prosecute those who choose to illegally cross our border.”

While a long way from zero-tolerance, the increase in prosecutions in April reached 20 percent of those apprehended by Border Patrol agents after crossing between ports of entry.

During the first seven months of Fiscal Year 2018, agents arrested 211,824 along the southwest border between ports of entry, according to the May Southwest Border Apprehensions Report. During that same period, federal prosecutors filed charges in 38,740 cases that were referred by CBP officials, the Syracuse University report claims.

During the same period in Fiscal Year 2017, prosecutors accepted charges in 28,037 cases. This represents a year-to-date increase of 38.17 percent in Fiscal Year 2018.

Texas leads the way in increased prosecutions of illegal immigrants. This could be expected as the Texas Border Patrol sectors also account for the overwhelming majority of apprehensions along the border.

During the month of April, 4,726 of the 8,298 prosecutions were filed in Texas (60 percent). This is followed by Arizona (1,671), California (1,181), and New Mexico (720).

“Since this is only the first month after Attorney General Sessions’ announcement, prosecution numbers could well continue to build as the policy is more fully implemented,” authors of the Syracuse University report concluded.

