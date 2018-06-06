Texas Border Patrol Agents Find 3 Migrant Corpses in Day

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector found three deceased illegal immigrants in less than one day. The dead were found in separate locations.

Agents assigned to the Falfurrias Station in Brooks County received a call on Monday about a migrant lost on one of the ranches surrounding the checkpoint. Officials dispatched a helicopter from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations and a team of Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents. Hours later, the teams discovered the body of the lost migrant who succumbed to the heat and lack of water, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas.

Human smugglers drop off migrants south of the Border Patrol checkpoint and force them to march for days through dangerous conditions with little food or water. When the migrant becomes weak, injured, or can no longer keep up, the smugglers abandon and leave them to die, Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told Breitbart Texas in a previous interview. Brooks County is located about 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border.

Following the discovery of the body by Border Patrol agents, Brooks County sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and transported the remains to the medical examiner.

Later that day, a National Guard helicopter aircrew found the body of another migrant near Brownsville, Texas. The guardsmen, working under Operation Guardian Support, directed Fort Brown Station Border Patrol agents to the scene where they made the discovery. Agents called for an ambulance to transport the body to a local hospital where the victim was later pronounced deceased.

McAllen Station agents located the body of a third migrant on Tuesday near Mission, Texas. The agents called the Mission Police Department to recover the remains. Officials transported the victim to a local morgue to begin an identification process.

“RGV Sector urges immigrants not to jeopardize their lives by illegally entering the United States or by attempting to circumvent a checkpoint,” officials stated.