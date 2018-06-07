Previously Deported Salvadoran Runs Over Ex-Girlfriend 3 Times, Say Officials

Police in Houston, Texas, released video that shows the lead-up to a man allegedly running over his ex-girlfriend three times, leaving her dead in the street. Officers say the man, a previously deported Salvadoran illegal immigrant, also ran over three men who were standing near her at the time.

Houston police officers responded to a call on Telephone Road in the southeast part of the city Sunday morning at 2:10 a.m. A man driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck reportedly ran over a woman who was his ex-girlfriend three times. He also allegedly struck three other men who were standing nearby, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by HPD Media Relations. The video below shows the moments leading up to the alleged assaults and murder.

Police officers initially identified the driver as Rigoberto Alexander Escobar and said he is about 35-years-old. Investigators said they believe Escobar may have seen his ex-girlfriend, 36-year-old Dixie Rios, crossing the street toward JoJo’s Club. Witnesses said the driver ran over the woman and the men.

The driver then “goes into reverse and runs over them again,” a police department spokesman told KTRK ABC-13 Sunday morning. The driver then “drove off to the other side of the roadway and drives northbound. And then, for whatever reason, makes a U-turn and strikes our victim again as he is driving up the roadway.” Witnesses say the truck dragged the woman’s body down the road after the third impact. Officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

The other men were transported to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The driver fled the scene after the assaults, police told Breitbart Texas.

Police eventually found the man and placed him in the Harris County Jail on June 5, according to Harris County jail records obtained by Breitbart Texas.

DMV records obtained by Breitbart Texas show the truck is registered in both the suspected driver’s and his victim’s names.

Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to Breitbart Texas that the Salvadoran national now identified by ICE as Roberto Caballero Escobar is a previously deported illegal immigrant.

“On June 5, deportation officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer with the Harris County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Roberto Caballero Escobar, 35, from El Salvador,” ICE spokesman Tim Oberle said in response to a Breitbart Texas inquiry. “HCSO arrested Caballero on multiple criminal charges, including murder.”

“ICE previously removed Caballero on June 10, 2005, after he illegally entered the U.S. near Tucson, Arizona,” Oberle said. “He was removed to Guatemala as an expedited removal after he lied to immigration officials regarding his country of origin. He illegally reentered the U.S. after his removal, which is a felony.”

Court records obtained from Harris County District Clerk’s website show that Caballero — identified in Harris County records as Riboberto A. Caballero Escobar — remains in the Harris County Jail on five criminal charges. Those charges include murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (automobile), and driving while intoxicated.

In addition to the state charges, Caballero could also face a federal felony charge illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted, he could face an additional 20 years in prison.

Family members told the local ABC affiliate that the suspect was dating the woman for about five years. They said there was a history of domestic violence in the relationship. Dixie Rios leaves behind four children.

