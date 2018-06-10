Cheerleading Coach Gets 6 Years for Sex with Teenage Boy While Pregnant

A Texas judge handed down a 6-year prison sentence to a female cheerleading coach who pleaded guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old boy while she was pregnant. The woman admitted to having sex with the boy on multiple occasions.

Police arrested then 27-year-old Katherine Ruth Harper in March 2017 after they learned the woman had a sexual relationship with one of her students — a 15-year-old boy, Breitbart Texas’ Merrill Hope reported. The sexual encounters occurred during the summer of 2016. The incidents, which occurred over an extended period of time, happened either in her Fort Worth home or the boy’s home in Trophy Club, Texas.

The Denton County District Attorney’s Office announced the woman’s guilty plea and a sentence of 6 years in state prison, the Daily Mail reported. In addition to the prison term, the woman will also spend 10 years on probation and will be required to register for life as a sex offender.

The investigation began after school administrator at John M. Tidwell Middle School received a tip that Harper was exchanging nude photos with a student. When the administrators confronted the boy about the relationship, he reportedly cried and admitted to the sexual encounters.

The boy told CPS investigators that Harper would come over to his house in Trophy Club where they would consume alcohol before taking their clothes off, Fox4 DFW reported. “One thing led to another and she told me to ‘put it in’ and I did,” the boy reportedly told investigators.

After police gained control of the boy’s phone they found 76 improper communications between the boy and Harper.

Harper, who is married, apparently became pregnant during the period of the relationship with the student. Court records do not apparently make clear who the child’s father is.

The woman remains free on a $15,000 bond until she is ordered to prison. She is currently 8-months pregnant, the Daily Mail reported.