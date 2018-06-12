Border Patrol Agents Seize $2.5M in Cocaine in South Texas

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents discovered more than $2.5 million in cocaine at a checkpoint located about 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border.

Agents assigned to the Sarita Border Patrol Checkpoint in Kenedy County, Texas, observed a Dodge Caravan approaching their inspection station on Friday. Following an initial interview, the agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

After further questioning, agents conducted a physical search of the Caravan. During the inspection, the agents discovered 30 bricks of what would test positive as being cocaine, officials stated. The cocaine weighed more than 75 pounds. Border Patrol officials estimate the value of the drug shipment to be in excess of $2.5 million.

The agents arrested the driver and the passenger. No information was provided about the two people who were arrested. The agents seized the drug shipment and the vehicle.

The agents turned the two suspects and the drugs over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

Over the weekend, Laredo Sector agents seized more than $2 million worth of methamphetamine and marijuana in two separate incidents, Breitbart Texas reported.

Agents assigned to the U.S. Highway 59 Checkpoint near Freer, Texas, observed a sedan approaching for inspection on June 9. The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station where they found 35 bundles of methamphetamine hidden in the car’s rocker panels, according to Laredo Sector officials. Officials estimated the value of the meth to be more than $1.4 million.

In total, the agents assigned to the two Border Patrol sectors stopped nearly $5 million worth of drugs from reaching the streets of the U.S. during a three-day period.