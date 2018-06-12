EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Agent Shot in Tucson Sector

A Border Patrol agent has been shot in the Tucson Sector. Breitbart Texas learned of the shooting from sources and Border Patrol officials later confirmed the incident.

Tucson Sector spokesman Chris Sullivan confirmed to Breitbart Texas in a phone interview that an agent had been shot. He said the agent is “expected to be okay.” As the situation is developing, the sector is not yet releasing any additional information.

Sources working under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas that the shooting occurred between 3:30 and 4:30 Tuesday morning in the Chimney Canyon area located southeast of Aravaca.

One of the sources said the Border Patrol agent was shot in the chest and back as well as in the hand and knee, but heavy plate body armor successfully stopped the shots to the chest and back. Breitbart Texas was unable to confirm this account with officials.

Another source told Breitbart Texas that the injured Border Patrol agent is a paramedic. That source claimed the injured agent applied his own tourniquet and started his own IV. The source also claimed the injured agent was transported by an emergency medical helicopter to a hospital. Breitbart Texas was unable to confirm these claims with officials.

Another source told Breitbart Texas that the agent was ambushed on a trail and that a group of four or five illegal immigrants were later apprehended in the area. This source did not know if the illegal immigrants are connected to the shooting. Breitbart Texas was unable to obtain official confirmation of these details as well.

About an hour after the initial publication of this article, Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials released the following statement:

A United States Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting incident on Tuesday June 12, 2018, at approximately 4:30 a.m. (MST), south of Arivaca, Arizona. The Border Patrol Agent was shot and subsequently transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. Several subjects in the area were taken into custody. This is an active shooting investigation and the situation is evolving, further information will be provided as it becomes available. The FBI and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are jointly involved. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.