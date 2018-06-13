Senate Candidate Kelli Ward Demands Wall Built After Border Patrol Agent Shot and Attacked

Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward launched a new campaign ad reiterating her support for President Donald Trump’s promise to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico Border with Mexico after a Border Patrol agent was shot in the Tucson Sector on Tuesday.

“Securing our border isn’t just about illegal immigration,” Ward says in the ad, which includes a photo of the Arizona Daily Star headline: Tuscon Border Agent Shot and Wounded Near Arizona-Mexico Border. “It’s about stopping dangerous drugs, illegal weapons, and human trafficking.”

“It’s about protecting our communities,” Ward contends in the ad. “President Trump is committed to building a wall, but many in Congress don’t share this commitment, including my opponents.”

“I support the president on building the wall,” Ward says. “In the United States Senate, I’ll be a relentless voice to secure our border and I will not stop until it’s done.”

Breitbart Texas published an exclusive report on the shooting and the arrest of several suspects on Tuesday. Border Patrol leadership later confirmed the original source work in public statements Wednesday.

The agent is expected to recover from his wounds, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In March, Breitbart News traveled with Ward to rancher Jim Chilton’s property in Arizona where the shooting would later take place. On the border between Chilton’s ranch and Mexico is a small, barbed-wire fence that Chilton slipped under to demonstrate the porous nature of the border.

“If I can do it, anyone can do it,” Chilton told Breitbart News.

Chilton also placed cameras along the border and documented a stream of mostly men carrying large backpacks breaching the boundary.

Ward said she is even more convinced of the need for a wall between the U.S. and Mexico after her visit to Chilton’s ranch.

“We’ve got to have the wall,” Ward told Breitbart News after the tour.

