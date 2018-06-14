Border Patrol Agents Rescue Seven from Rio Grande River

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents battled strong currents and high water to rescue seven illegal immigrants left stranded in the middle of the Rio Grande River.

Agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Border Patrol station came across a group of illegal immigrants on Tuesday who were abandoned on a small island in the middle of the Rio Grande River border with Mexico. They found two adults and five juveniles who became stranded, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The migrants were attempting to illegally cross the border near Port of Entry #2.

“The individuals were trying to cross and make their way into the United States,” officials said in a written statement. “However, unusually swift and strong currents proved too much for the group.”

After approaching the migrants, Border Patrol agents provided life jackets and loaded them back into the boat. Agents said the two adults and five juveniles did not need medical assistance. Agents transported them to the Eagle Pass Border Patrol Station where an interview revealed the migrants to be Honduran nationals. The Hondurans did not have legal status.

“Thanks to the vigilance of our agents, seven lives were saved on Tuesday in Eagle Pass,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez stated. “The Rio Grande River can be unforgiving for those who try to walk or swim across it. Fortunately, our agents were there to help. I am very proud of everyone involved in this latest rescue.”

Due to the lack of legal status, the seven illegal immigrants will be processed “pursuant to current guidelines.”

Policies put into effect by President Donald Trump’s administration include mandatory prosecution for illegal entry without inspection. New policies could also mean that the government will remove the children who were placed in very dangerous conditions by the two adults traveling with them.

Following the initial publication of this article, a CBP spokesperson replied to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas and clarified the disposition of the migrants involved in this rescue:

According to CBP’s National Standards on Transport, Escort, Detention, and Search: “CBP will maintain family unity to the greatest extent operationally feasible, absent a legal requirement or an articulable safety or security concern that requires separation.” One adult female was with her two children, ages 1 and 3. Also in the group was another adult female and three unaccompanied children. The family unit will be turned over to ICE/ERO for placement in a family residential facility while the mother is being processed for Expedited Removal. The other adult female will be processed for illegal entry, and the unaccompanied children – ages 11, 12 and 14 – will be turned over to Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.