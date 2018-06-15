Elite Mexican Border Cartel-Fighting Cops Busted Running Drugs

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — A group of elite police officers from a squad created to fight cartels head-on was arrested for apparently trying to move a drug load into this border city.

The arrest took place near the city of Allende, Coahuila, when two officers from the elite Fuerza Coahuila riding in a black police unit were stopped at a military checkpoint along the highway that leads to Piedras Negras, information provided to Breitbart Texas by law enforcement officials revealed.

Initially, the officers refused to undergo a search, forcing the military to request help from Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and other law enforcement agencies. The Mexican soldiers found several packages of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of bulk cash. While details of the arrest were not publicly released, the police officers claimed that it was a seizure they were going to turn in, however, the military arrested the two officers and under heavy guard and moved them to the PGR offices in Piedras Negras.

Soon after, Coahuila Public Safety Secretary made various public statements to local news outlets claiming the FC officers were responding to a 911 call about a suitcase on the side of the road. Inside, the officers found the drugs and took them to the PGR under escort by the military. Mexico’s PGR, who is tasked with federal prosecutions, has not released any official information about the case.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.