Drug Smuggler Dies in Crash While Fleeing Border Patrol Agents

A drug smuggler died in a rollover crash near Laredo, Texas, while attempting to flee from Border Patrol agents. Agents found five large bundles of marijuana inside the SUV following the June 14th crash.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents observed a Toyota SUV traveling at a high rate of speed toward the border town of Laredo. The agents conducted a U-turn in an attempt to catch up with the fleeing vehicle, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from Laredo Sector officials.

The agents were unable to catch up with the SUV because of the speed of the fleeing vehicle. Other units in the area also observed the vehicle but were unable to catch up with it. Information about the vehicle was relayed to Border Patrol communications and eventually, another patrol unit found the vehicle after it crashed.

When the agents arrived on the scene they found that the driver had lost control of the SUV and rolled over. Agents said the driver was ejected from the SUV during the rollover and sustained serious injuries.

The agents immediately began providing emergency medical assistance and CPR. Local EMS officials arrived shortly after and declared the driver to be deceased.

An inspection of the vehicle revealed five large bundles of marijuana.

Officials identified the driver as a male 19-year-old U.S. citizen, KGNS reported. The alleged smuggler’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Border Patrol agents turned the marijuana and the vehicle over to the Laredo Police Department who will continue the investigation.

That same day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized a large quantity of cocaine during a smuggling attempt at the Juarez-Lincoln InternationalBridge that connects Laredo to its neighboring city of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

CBP officers observed a 2009 Chevy Aveo approaching the inspection station from Mexico. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station, KGNS reported.

The officers conducted a physical inspection of the vehicle and discovered 19 packages of cocaine. Officials said the cocaine shipment weighed 47 pounds and is worth an estimated $364,140.

Officials arrested the driver, a 28-year-old Mexican national from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. The officers turned the driver, drugs, and vehicle over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.