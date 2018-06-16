Laredo Sector Agents Apprehend More Bangladeshi, Brazilian Migrants near Border

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested eight more Bangladeshi nationals after they illegally crossed the border into Texas. This brings the total number of Bangladeshi nationals arrested this fiscal year in the Laredo Sector alone to 322. Agents in this sector also arrested five Brazilian nationals following a vehicle pursuit and bailout.

In two incidents this week, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo Sector arrested eight men who came to the U.S. from Bangladesh. In both cases, the eight Bangladeshi nationals had been smuggled into the U.S. by cartel-connected human smugglers, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The arrest of the eight Bangladeshi nationals brings the total number apprehended since the beginning of this fiscal year (October 1, 2017) to 322 — a 239 percent increase over the entire number arrested in the Laredo Sector in Fiscal Year 2017. The Laredo Sector continues to have the highest number of Bangladeshi apprehensions in the nation.

“The United States Border Patrol will continue to prevent and disrupt illicit migration of special interest aliens from countries that have shown a tendency to promote, produce, or protect terrorist organizations or their members,” Laredo Sector Division Chief Greg Burwell said in a written statement obtained by Breitbart Texas.

The Bangladeshi nationals are interviewed by FBI agents for potential connections to terrorist activities. Because the Bangladeshi nationals all make “credible fear” claims, they are subsequently turned over to ICE for screening, according to Laredo Sector official responses in previous interviews.

ICE officials have so far been unable to respond to Breitbart Texas inquiries as to the disposition of these illegal immigrants.

Laredo Sector agents have also reported an increase in the arrests of Brazilian nationals who are being smuggled into the U.S. This week. Agents assigned to the Laredo Station attempted to stop a Nissan Murano for an immigration inspection on the south side of Laredo. The driver initially failed to yield to the agents emergency lights and fled, creating a short pursuit. The driver bailed out a short distance later and fled on foot.

Agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen following a short foot pursuit, officials stated.

The agents took the five migrants into custody and learned they came to the U.S. from Brazil.

“Laredo Sector continues to experience an increase in smugglers placing these people in harm’s way by attempting to flee when encountered by law enforcement,” Laredo Sector Special Operations Supervisor Frank Izaguirre said in a written statement. “This further demonstrates how callous and heartless these smugglers can be when they are involved in criminal activity.”