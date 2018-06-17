Five people who may have been illegal immigrants died on Sunday following a rollover crash in Big Wells, Texas. The crash appears to be connected to a human smuggling effort.

An SUV carrying 14 people rolled over and ejected 12 people who are believed to be illegal immigrants, according to a report from News4SanAntonio. The vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour in an apparent attempt to evade Border Patrol agents, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd told the news outlet.

Sheriff Boyd said four people died at the scene and a fifth person died after being transported to a hospital, Fox News reported.

The crash occurred about noon on Sunday in Big Wells Texas. The sheriff said there were 14 people in the vehicle and 12 of them were ejected.

Big Wells is located on State Highway 85 between Carrizo Springs and San Antonio.

It appears the SUV was being pursued by both Border Patrol agents and sheriff’s deputies. The sheriff told the San Antonio NBC affiliate that it was “good police work” that led to deputies being involved in the chase. He also cited this as a reason why it is important to build a wall to secure the border with Mexico.

Emergency medical officials airlifted five people to the San Antonio Military Medical Center. One of those injured is reported to be the driver of the vehicle. Officials said they believe the driver is a U.S. citizen.

Another passenger, also reported to be a U.S. citizen, is under arrest in connection with the possible case of human smuggling.

In total, 12 people were ejected from the SUV when it rolled over during the pursuit. Four of those people died at the scene, officials stated.

Border Patrol officials have repeatedly warned of the dangers of smuggling large numbers of people in vehicles. The weight of the people causes the vehicle to become unstable and makes it easy for crashes to occur, Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart Texas.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Border Patrol officials for additional information about the potential human smuggling case gone bad.