Mexican Border State Offers Cash for Intel on Political Assassination

The governor of Coahuila is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of two suspects for their alleged roles in the assassination of congressional candidate Fernando Puron.

During a news conference, Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme announced a judge in Piedras Negras issued a warrant for Erick Arambula Viveros and Ignacio Arambula Viveros for their alleged roles in the assassination of former Piedras Negras mayor and congressional candidate Fernando Puron.

Puron was shot and killed as he was leaving a university auditorium after a campaign debate. A surveillance video of the murder revealed the moment when a gunman walked up to Puron and shot him once in the back of the head. The footage does not show the subsequent shots Puron received before the gunman fled.

During the news conference, Riquelme did not go into specifics as to the motive for the murder or the background of the Arambula Viveros brothers, but claimed his government was offering a $10 Million Peso (approximately $500,000 USD) reward for information leading to their capture.

Erick Arambula Vivero appears to be or was a Mexican Army officer who received praise from Mexico City after representing the country in a series of international equestrian competitions.

Ignacio “El Putrambula” Arambula Viveros is a former high-ranking law enforcement official from Tabasco named in multiple federal and state investigations linking him to drug trafficking and violent offenses.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.