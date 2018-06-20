Mexican Congress: End Cartel-Fighting Cooperation Unless Trump Drops ‘Zero Tolerance’

A statement issued by the Permanent Commission of Mexico’s Congress is calling for an end to bi-national cooperation with the U.S. in fighting cartels, immigration enforcement, and counter-terrorism, over the separation of families at the border.

In their resolution, the congressional committee “condemned ‘the cruel and inhumane policy of Donald Trump’s government’ of separating girls, boys, and teens from their mother and fathers at the U.S. detention centers which are an affront of human rights.” The Mexican politicians are referring to the “Zero Tolerance” policy where authorities are being pushed to prosecute every illegal-entry case. The policy led to a heated debate over children being taken to government centers while their parents face the U.S. court system, Breitbart Texas previously reported.

As part of their condemnation, the congressional committee called for an end to any bi-national cooperation dealing with immigration, terrorism, and the fight against organized crime until “President Donald Trump conduct himself with the respect that immigrants deserve.”

The congressional committee’s chairman, Ernesto Cordero Arroyo, said that the U.S. is a dear ally and partner and does not deserve a government like the one it currently has. The Mexican politician claimed that Trump “pushes and defends a hateful debate in and out of his country, where he gives rise to racist groups and promotes stereotypes aimed at minorities.”

In their statement, the committee calls for lobbying of U.S. politicians and international bodies to pressure the White House to end Trump’s “attacks on minorities.”

