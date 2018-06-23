Texas Cops: Mom Tried to Sell 8-Year-Old Daughter for Sex

Texas cops arrested a mother for allegedly attempting to sell her eight-year-old daughter for sex – for $100. The woman made arrangements online with a man from Nebraska.

Police in Gregg County, Texas, arrested Carrie Songer Kelly, 44, for allegedly attempting to sell her eight-year-old daughter into a sexual performance with a man she met online. The man immediately went to police who used his Kik account to set up a sting operation, the Longview News-Journal reported.

The woman, who lives in White Oak, Texas, allegedly told the man, that she wanted to “bring him a child, who she stated was eight-years-old, for sexual intercourse in exchange for money,” the criminal complaint states. The woman specified the fee to be $100.

A female police officer took over the conversation and talked with Kelly about sexual activity with a child in exchange for money, the complaint stated. She said she was doing this because she had been evicted from her house.

She reportedly told the undercover officer that she had obtained child pornography and had previously engaged in the sexual abuse of children, the local newspaper reported from the criminal complaint.

Police caught up with the woman at a local school. She reportedly confessed to the communications with the undercover officer.

An investigator reportedly found videos on her cell phone that showed Kelly performing sex acts with her eight-year-old daughter.

The woman is currently in the Gregg County jail where she faces charges of sexual performance of a child under the age of 14, the local newspaper stated. She is being held on a bond of $200,000.

The incident began on Christmas Eve when Nebraska police contacted the Longview, Texas, police department to report the initial conversation. Local police made the arrest on June 12.