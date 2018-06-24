Border Patrol Agents Seize $1 Million in Heroin at NM Checkpoint

Border Patrol agents in New Mexico seized more than $1 million worth of heroin at an immigration checkpoint located in southern New Mexico. Agents discovered the drugs after a K-9 agent alerted to the possible presence of an illegal substance.

Agents assigned to the Highway 70 immigration checkpoint in southern New Mexico on June 21 observed a car hauler approaching with several vehicles loaded. The agents became suspicious of a black Honda that was not in good condition in comparison to the other vehicles on the trailer, the Associated Press reported. After a K-9 agent alerted to the possible presence of drugs and asked the driver to move the tractor-trailer to a secondary inspection station.

The Highway 70 inspection station is located southwest of Alamogordo, New Mexico.

During the search of the vehicle, agents discovered more than $1 million worth of heroin wrapped in a bundle. Agents also found a few kilograms of cocaine inside the Honda.

The truck had recently crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. and was traveling toward the U.S. interior.

A Border Patrol agent told the Associated Press the driver of the truck would not be facing criminal charges.

No additional information about the smuggling operation were available.

The case will likely be investigated by either Homeland Security Investigations or the Drug Enforcement Administration.

That same day, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents observed a black 2012 Buick sedan approaching the Interstate 8 checkpoint. The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station after a K-9 agent alerted to the possible presence of drugs. During the inspection, the Welton Station agents discovered five packages of methamphetamine weighing 3.2 pounds located in the driver’s side rear quarter panel of the Buick, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Border Patrol officials. Officials estimate the drugs to be worth just under $10,000.

Agents arrested the 35-year-old driver, a Lawfully Admitted for Permanent Resident Mexican national. They also seized the drugs and the vehicle.