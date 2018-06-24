Migrant Teen Escapes from Border City Shelter, May Have Crossed to Mexico

A 15-year-old Honduran male escaped from a shelter for migrant children in the border city of Brownsville, Texas. The migrant teen is believed to have crossed into Mexico in order to head back to his home country.

Brownsville Police confirmed that over the weekend that officers responded to the Casa de Padre shelter, a facility run by Southwest Key Program, in regards to a missing teenager. The center is one of the facilities used by government officials to house underage migrants who arrive as unaccompanied minors as part of family units and are apprehended by Border Patrol agents. The facility has been the scene of multiple protests in recent days as immigration activists call for underage migrants to be released and for the government to stop current immigration policies.

Officials only identified the teenager as a 15-year-old male from Honduras.

Local TV Station KRGV spoke with officials from the center who revealed that they are not able to hold a teenager who wants to leave. The facility is classified as a shelter and not a detention center. Local radio station KURV reported that the teen is believed to have crossed into Mexico in an attempt to head back to his native Honduras.

