Underage Pregnant Girl, 1-Yr-Old Child Among 57 Migrants Rescued in Arizona Desert

An underage pregnant girl and a 1-year-old child were among a group of 36 minor and 21 adult migrants rescued in the 108-degree heat of the Arizona desert after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico. Many in the group required medical attention for exposure to the heat and dehydration.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ajo Station responded to a 911 call for assistance from a large group of illegal immigrants who became lost in the desert after illegally crossing the border on Friday. The call came in from the Sonora, Mexico, 911 system. The group consisted of 36 minors and 21 adults. At lease 17 of the minors were unaccompanied by a parent or guardian, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials. The minors included an underage girl who is pregnant and a one-year-old toddler, officials stated.

Many people in the group required medical attention, including the pregnant teen. Agents who are trained as emergency medical technicians provided fluids and first aid for the distressed migrants. The pregnant underage girl required an IV for immediate fluids and then had to be transported to an area hospital for additional treatment, officials stated.

“Regardless of the unscrupulous and ill regard for human life attitude by smugglers, Border Patrol Agents work tirelessly to ensure not only the safety and security of our nation but also the safety of those who they come in contact with,” CBP officials said in a written statement. “Due to the extreme heat, Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials warn that summer is an especially dangerous time to be stranded in Arizona’s desert.”

Agents said the weather conditions were stiflingly hot, reaching a 108 degrees. The agents made sure everyone had immediate access to food and water before transporting them to the Ajo Station for processing.

Incidents like this illustrate the dangers children are being placed in by their parents and other adults, Border Patrol officials told Breitbart Texas.

“Arizona’s desert is a merciless environment for those unprepared for its remote, harsh terrain and unpredictable weather,” officials stated. The Border Patrol advises anyone in distress to call 9-1-1 or activate a rescue beacon as soon as possible as dehydration can be deadly if not treated.

Earlier in the week, Border Patrol agents patrolling along the border west of the Lukeville Port of Entry came upon a 6-year-old boy who had been abandoned by an uncle who smuggled him into the county and then left him sitting beside the dirt road in 103-degree heat, Breitbart Texas reported. The uncle reportedly told the boy Border Patrol agents would pick him up.

Border Patrol agents found the 6-year-old Costa Rican boy sitting along a dirt road in the middle of the desert during a summer day where temperatures rose in excess of 103 degrees, Breitbart Texas reported Wednesday evening. Border Patrol agents happened upon the child along the dirt road that follows the Mexican border west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials told Breitbart Texas. The boy told Border Patrol agents an uncle smuggled him across the border and then abandoned him saying Border Patrol would pick him up, officials stated.