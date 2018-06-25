Texas Governor: ‘Gun Control Debate was Settled in 1791’

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) affirmed his commitment to defending the Second Amendment Monday by tweeting, “The gun control debate was settled in 1791.”

1791 was the year in which the Second Amendment was ratified.

Abbott’s tweet was a follow-up on his school security plan, which some feared would contain gun control in the wake of the May 18 Santa Fe High School shooting. The plan was released May 30, 2018, and Breitbart News reported that rather than push new gun controls the plan outlined ways to arm more teachers and school staff, and to have a greater police presence on campuses. Moreover, it addressed how Texas should avail itself of military veterans proficient in firearm use, employing them in school districts to protect faculty and students alike.

Abbott circled back to this plan on Monday, reminding Texans that he keeps their right to self-defense foremost in his mind and his plan for school safety will never include gun control.

The reason I pushed for & signed open carry & campus carry wasn’t for hunting or sport, it was to ensure Texans can DEFEND themselves. I will never sign a law that limits self defense. My school safety plan can make schools safer w/o infringing #2A rights. #txlege #tcot #guns pic.twitter.com/S9VVQcaVXq — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 25, 2018

Abbott signed campus carry and open carry of handguns into law on June 13, 2015, after campaigning on promises to sign both bills if they made it to his desk.

Open carry of handguns took effect January 1, 2016, and campus carry took effect at colleges around the state on August 1, 2016.

