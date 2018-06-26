Border Patrol Agents Seize Half-Ton of Marijuana in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than a half-ton of marijuana in two separate incidents along the Rio Grande River border with Mexico.

Agents assigned to the Zapata Station responded to a call about suspicious activity near the Rio Grande River near the border town of Zapata, Texas. When agents approached the area they found a vehicle packed with 31 bundles of marijuana, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from the Laredo Sector Border Patrol app.

No one was near the vehicle when the agents arrived, officials stated. The agents seized the 685 pounds of marijuana and the vehicle. Officials turned the marijuana, estimated to be worth nearly $600,000, to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

One day earlier, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station observed suspicious activity involving an SUV parked near the Rio Grande River. As agents approached, the driver and a passenger fled across the river, back into Mexico.

A search of the vehicle uncovered six bundles of marijuana weighing more than 450 pounds. The agents seized the vehicle and the $360,000 in marijuana. Officials turned the contraband over to the DEA for further investigation.

In total, the Laredo Sector agents stopped smugglers from moving 1,139 pounds of marijuana into the U.S. The total value of the seized drugs is estimated to be $912,752, officials reported.

“The Border Patrol is always vigilant in trying to prevent the flow of illegal drugs into the United States,” Laredo Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good said in a written statement. “It is only through the hard work and dedication of our agents that we do continually and successfully do so.”

