Border Patrol Agents Rescue Pregnant Migrant from Rio Grande

Border Patrol agents in Texas rescued a pregnant woman from the Rio Grande River after she failed in her attempt to illegally cross from Mexico.

Agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector Boat Unit came across a woman stranded on a small island while patrolling the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass, Texas, on June 24. The woman was waiving her arms to attract the attention of the agents, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Agents said the woman was pregnant and that she failed in her attempt to illegally cross the river border with Mexico because of the swift moving currents. The agents rescued her from the island and transported her to the Eagle Pass Station for processing.

Officials said the woman came to the U.S. from Honduras and had no legal status. They processed her according to Del Rio Sector procedures and turned her over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Enforcement and Removal Operations officers.

“The Rio Grande River can be a dangerous force of nature. Due to the watchfulness of our agents, a potentially life-threatening emergency was avoided on Sunday in Eagle Pass,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez said in a written statement. “I am very proud of everyone involved in this latest rescue.”

The rescue of the pregnant Honduran woman follows closely behind a similar rescue of two women and five children on June 12, Breitbart Texas reported.

The agents came upon the illegal immigrants as they became stranded on a small island in the middle of the Rio Grande River. One of the women was reportedly traveling with her two small children. The other woman was with three children who were not hers, officials told Breitbart Texas.

“The individuals were trying to cross and make their way into the United States,” officials said in a written statement. “However, unusually swift and strong currents proved too much for the group.”