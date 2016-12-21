Reid: My Daughter-In-Law Said Trump Bumper Stickers Make Her 10-Year-Old ‘Tense’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview with KNPR on Wednesday, Senator Harry Reid (D-NV) relayed a story from his daughter-in-law that his 10-year-old granddaughter said Trump bumper stickers make her “tense.”

Reid said that his daughter-in-law emailed him that when she was taking her 10-year-old daughter to school, she asked the girl what the matter was after she made a funny, to which the 10-year-old replied, “Mom, every time I see a Trump bumper sticker, I get so tense.”

