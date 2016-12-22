Skip to content

Conway: Trump WH ‘Will Have a Great Deal of Press Availability on a Daily Basis’

by Pam Key22 Dec 20160

Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” newly appointed counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said the incoming Trump administration will have “a great deal of press availability on a daily basis.”

Conway said, “This will be a traditional White House in the sense that you will have a great deal of press availability on a daily basis and you’ll have a president who continues to be engaged with the press.”

