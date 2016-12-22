Conway: Trump WH ‘Will Have a Great Deal of Press Availability on a Daily Basis’

Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” newly appointed counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said the incoming Trump administration will have “a great deal of press availability on a daily basis.”
Conway said, “This will be a traditional White House in the sense that you will have a great deal of press availability on a daily basis and you’ll have a president who continues to be engaged with the press.”
(h/t Politico)
