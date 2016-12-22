Gene Simmons: Trump Won — ‘People Should Get Over It and Move On’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday night while leaving Catch, a seafood restaurant in West Hollywood, CA, with his wife and daughter, KISS member Gene Simmons said of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, “I think people should get over it and move on. He’s our president and that’s it, end of story.”

Simmons wife Shannon Tweed and daughter Sophie Tweed Simmons adamantly insisted KISS would not play at Trump’s inauguration ceremony when the TMZ reporter asked.

Simmons said KISS will be touring in Europe at the time of the inauguration.

