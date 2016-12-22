Rachel Maddow ‘Worried’ About a ‘Real Attack on the Press’ Under Trump Presidency

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said on ESPN Radio’s “The Dan Le Batard Show” that she is “worried” about what a Trump presidency will do to the press.

Maddow believes the Trump administration would “crumble” the profession with an attack, noting President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against The Daily Mail Online and a Maryland-based blogger.

“I’m worried that, in an industry that is so weak, just in terms of its business model, with papers consolidating everywhere and the jobs just not not being there, the business is in a really bad position to defend itself if it comes under sustained attack,” Maddow told host Dan Le Batard.

“Every president hates the media, and every smart politician plays itself against journalists and it’s fun to yell at us,” she continued. “But, I feel like the incoming presidential administration is really, really, really against the media, including the president-elect’s wife currently suing a blogger for $150 million. So, I’m worried that, if there is a real attack on the press, the press will just crumble because we are so weak as an institution. So, I think people fall for fake stuff all the time, and the solution to that is just to debunk stuff and tell better real stories. But I’m worried about like a real attack on the press.”

