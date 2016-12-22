Skip to content

MSNBC’s Ruhle: Conway ‘Did Break the Glass Ceiling’

by Ian Hanchett22 Dec 20160

On Thursday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live,” anchor Stephanie Ruhle stated that former Trump campaign manager and newly-named presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway “without a doubt,” “did break the glass ceiling.”

Ruhle said, “Listen, whether you like her or not, Kellyanne Conway got the job done, and without a doubt, she did break the glass ceiling.”

