Rendell: Trump Scaring Me By Acting Like Foreign Policy Is ‘Some Sort of Video Game’

Thursday on MSNBC, former Gov. Ed Rendell (D-PA) criticized President-elect Donald Trump for his tweet regarding the United States nuclear capabilities.

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

Rendell said, “Do we want to scale up our nuclear capacity other than the battlefield nukes that David was talking about? Obviously not. And this is the part of Donald Trump that really scares me as a citizen. Forget politics. He throws around using nukes or giving countries nuclear capacity very lightly, as if it’s some sort of video game. It isn’t a video game. It’s deadly serious. And we need a serious, well thought out policy that President Trump should sit down with his advisers and spend a lot of time looking at the pros and cons, looking at what’s needed.”

“We sure as heck don’t need more long range ICBM missiles more than the ones we are modernizing because we have enough to blow up the world 20 times. Donald Trump has to realize everything fits together. If you’re going to give the biggest tax cut in American history, you’re going to spend $1 trillion dollars on infrastructure, and you’re going to bulk up the military in every way, including expanding our nuclear capacity, how in god’s name are we going to pay for it?”

