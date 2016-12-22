Skip to content

Watch: Duke’s Grayson Allen Suspended Over Another On-Court Tripping Incident

by Trent Baker22 Dec 20160

Duke guard Grayson Allen has been suspended indefinitely after tripping an Elon player late in the first half of the Blue Devils’ game Wednesday.

Allen was hit with a technical foul after sticking his leg out and tripping Elon’s Steven Santa Ana as Santa Ana was driving to the basket.

Following the incident, Allen pitched a fit on the bench.

This is the third time Allen has been caught tripping an opponent in a calendar year.

Following the game, the Duke star met with the media and apologized for his actions.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski announced in a statement Thursday that Allen has been suspended indefinitely for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” behavior.

