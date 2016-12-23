Skip to content

CNN: Obama Fired a ‘Parting Shot’ Towards Israel and Netanyahu

by Ian Hanchett23 Dec 20160

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” CNN Global Affairs Correspondent Elise Labott and CNN Global Affairs Analyst Aaron David Miller characterized the US abstaining on a UN Security Council vote on the Israeli settlements as a “parting shot” by President Obama towards Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Labott said, “[Y]ou can’t neglect that this is a parting shot by President Obama to Prime Minister Netanyahu, with whom he had a rocky relationship at best over the last eight years.”

Miller added that he agreed with Labott’s point and “It was a parting shot in defense of what the Obama administration and Secretary Kerry believe to be the waning hopes of a two-state solution. My concern however, is that this is going to produce the opposite impact of what the administration intended.

